Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,961. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.