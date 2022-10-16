PlatinX Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $1,227.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.11 or 0.27412220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.