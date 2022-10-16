PlatinX (PTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,213.00

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $1,213.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.67 or 0.27393344 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010699 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

