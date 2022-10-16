PLC Ultima (PLCU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $3.17 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 74.4% higher against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $1,968.27 or 0.10251951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

