Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PSTV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 556,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.