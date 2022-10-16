Polaris (NYSE:PII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PII stock traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. 531,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $88,949,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.