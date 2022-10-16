Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pono Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PONO stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Pono Capital has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Pono Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 566,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Pono Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 489,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pono Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

