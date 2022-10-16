Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $14.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,449. Pool has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

