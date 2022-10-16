Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POR. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 980,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

