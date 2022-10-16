PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0033 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $740,879.18 and $24.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005119 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016769 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.