PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

