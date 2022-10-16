Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 3.3 %

PRENW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth $394,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the second quarter worth $152,000.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

