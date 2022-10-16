Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Primoris Services Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 213,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.15. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $298,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
