Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $1,379,352.81 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,379,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,039,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,660,862.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $3,056,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $942,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

