Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

