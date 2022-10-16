Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Infosys by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

