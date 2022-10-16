Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

