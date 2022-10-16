Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $185.78 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.