Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.