Profund Advisors LLC Sells 23,549 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.