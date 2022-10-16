Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Progress Software worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.
Insider Activity
Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %
PRGS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 292,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.