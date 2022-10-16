Prom (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $93.25 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00029630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $93.25 million and $2.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002810 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00057776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.66155829 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,577,889.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

