Prom Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00029020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $92.17 million and $2.51 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.74 or 1.00008549 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.66155829 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,577,889.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.