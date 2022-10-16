PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 189,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,513. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PROS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.