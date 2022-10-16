ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $52,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,448,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

