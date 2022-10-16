ProShare Advisors LLC Has $64.97 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,734 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $64,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.47. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

