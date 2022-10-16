ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 462,321 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $48,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

JD.com Stock Down 6.0 %

About JD.com

Shares of JD opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

