ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 89,721 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Lam Research worth $79,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $314.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

