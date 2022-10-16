Proton 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.06 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $30.24 million and $2.06 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.92 or 0.27712860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,864,835,041 coins and its circulating supply is 13,801,741,056 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

