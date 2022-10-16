Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,633,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

