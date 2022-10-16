Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.79. 853,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,829. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.26.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.