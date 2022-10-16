Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $20.80.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.