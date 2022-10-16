Pundi X (New) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $120.52 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

