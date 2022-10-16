QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and $1.12 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00045851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 10.98698928 USD and is down -17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $717,710.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

