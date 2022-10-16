QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $8.78 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.78 or 0.00045466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.11 or 0.27740349 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 10.98698928 USD and is down -17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $717,710.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

