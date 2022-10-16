Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $180,967.00

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00012538 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $180,967.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00057860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 2.40013243 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,966.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

