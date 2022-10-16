QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.54 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

