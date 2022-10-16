Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,660 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 2.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 793,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

