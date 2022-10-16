Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 10.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. 8,580,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,057. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.