Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 245,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,087,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

