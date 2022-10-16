Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $142.22. 5,738,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,053,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.73.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,668,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

