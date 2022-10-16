Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,859,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,836. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

