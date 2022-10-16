Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $134.00. 4,581,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,698. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,048 shares of company stock worth $93,645,982. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.83.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

