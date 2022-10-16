RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 70,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,144. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $499.29 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

