Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDN. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

Radian Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RDN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 491,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

