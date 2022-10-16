Radicle (RAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.13 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $70.21 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.67 or 0.27422508 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
