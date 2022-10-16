Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.69 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $87.64 million and $13.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,516,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

