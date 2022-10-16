Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 799,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,074. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,127,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.