Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMYHY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of RMYHY stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

