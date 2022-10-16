Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 456,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,635. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

